LETTER: Start addressing mental health

When an individual has a biomedical issue, dental, spine, vision, or body, they seek help with a professional. Why is it that when an individual is struggling mentally, emotionally, or behaviorally, they think they can resolve it on their own, or are too embarrassed to seek help? Why is a diagnosis of anxiety seen so different from a diagnosis of diabetes? Both are complications that can be treated to better improve the quality of life.

Now more than ever, it is critical we are taking care of our mental health. COVID-19 has impacted the entire world, affecting our mental health significantly as we have spent two years on lockdown. Mental health conditions should be prevented and treated before they reach the critical symptoms of the disease process.

Services should be more available toward children to better adapt kids in expressing feelings and emotions and developing skills to better address future stressful or overwhelming circumstances in life. Earlier treatment can prevent the development of severe symptoms later. So many adults struggle with understanding emotions, regulating emotions, anger management, and calming skills for anxiety/panic. All people struggle with these things at some point in their life, let's address it early and teach kids appropriate coping skills to better address conflict and difficult circumstances that may present later in life.

Struggling with mental health difficulties is part of life, just as having a toothache, high blood pressure, or back problems. Let’s start addressing mental health struggles like we do for biomedical problems. If we can push towards a future of seeking assistance for mental health complications, quality of life for individuals will improve. Mental health is health.

Kylie Hrabak, Mount Zion

