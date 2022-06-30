LETTER: Start thinking about patriotism

I feel like I'm a patriotic person. Sometimes I'm asked if there is a certain month of the year when I feel more patriotic than others. Some would say July for our nation's birthday, while others might say May for Memorial Day or November for Veterans Day, recalling those brave men and women who serve or served, in our military. I certainly felt it in May when placing flags on graves of relatives who had served in the military.

Patriotism for me, is not limited to a month but rather a season or series of events. June 14 was Flag Day and on June 28 we had our primary election to determine our candidates for November's election; we held Memorial Day in May where many solemn ceremonies took place reminding us of those who died for our freedom to have such elections. While some of these events were held before the official start of summer, the season of summer has now officially kicked off.

Our nation's 246th birthday is July 4. Probably not a better time to reflect on our red, white and blue history. Get started on thinking about patriotism and showing it in whatever way you can. We must never forget. We owe it to those who have gone before us, but even more important, we owe it to the next generation.

Bryan E. Smith, Decatur

