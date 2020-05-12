LETTER: State, fed need fiscal responsibilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fed and states have shut down the economy due to the COVID-19 crisis by only allowing essential jobs to continue. With so many states and the Fed spending so much money on COVID-19, it’s time we started treating the budgets the same way. Only allow spending on essential items.

Quit acting like the Fed has a bottomless pit of money. The only way the Fed generates money is through taxes. With companies closing, jobs leaving and unemployment going up tax revenue is going down. They only have so much money they can spend and it is growing smaller. With this in mind, I’d like to make two points:

During a crisis any government leader who threatens to not fund an essential part of their government before exhausting all other non-essential parts just to pass a bill they want passed truly does not have the best interest of the people he or she was elected to serve.

Any state bailout should should cover only the actual cost of COVID-19 and only be paid when the state produces records of what their true costs of battling COVID-19 is or was. Why should the entire country pay for a state’s poor economic policies of the past?

Phil Rudd, Blue Mound

