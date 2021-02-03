LETTER: State GOP has fallen into deep hole

Congressman Adam Kinzinger voted to impeach Trump for the murderous attack on the U.S. Capitol. Instead of thanking Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican Party now wonders how they should "deal" with the congressman. Should he be censured for his audacious vote? Or maybe punished in some other way?

This is stunning. It's jaw-dropping. The Illinois Republican party, in the very home of Lincoln, now stands alongside white nationalists, QAnon kooks, a lynch mob trying to hang Vice-President Pence, murderers of police, defacers

of the American flag, and maniacs with bison horns and blue face paint. Meanwhile, the Illinois GOP ponders how to condemn a public official who took a principled stand in favor of the Constitution. The Illinois GOP has fallen into a very deep, dark hole. The party of Lincoln has become the party of Mary Miller of IL-15, who, upon entering congress last week, spoke approvingly of the Hitler Youth movement.

People across the U.S. are renouncing their membership in the Republican party because of the deplorable events of Jan. 6. That date will live in infamy, equal to Dec 7 and Sept. 11, As it happens, Jan. 6 is the day of the Epiphany.