In a 69-38 partisan vote, Springfield Democrats passed the Electric Vehicle Charging Act (EVCA), forcing the construction of all new single-family homes to have the infrastructure needed for an electric vehicle charging station. Large multifamily residential buildings must “have 100% of its total parking spaces EV-capable.”

The entire state of Illinois will be paying for this when less than 1% of cars on the road are electric vehicles (50,000 out of about 68,000 EVs are registered in Chicago and the collar counties). But never mind that. In fact, there is not even one EV charger to be found on the Springfield capitol’s campus.

Most hard-working Illinoisans can’t even afford an electric vehicle, but they are the ones who will be punished by this tyrannical new law. Non-compliance will result in fines and who knows what else once the EVCA meat hooks sink in.

With the Pritzker regime’s big totalitarian boot now placed firmly in the door, you can be sure they will kick it wide open. Like your gas stove? Your gas-powered lawn mower? Planning on buying a used car for your college kid? Forget about it. They’ll be coming after all of it next. And you can be sure that none of the rules will apply to them.

Illinois State Rep. Brad Halbrook, Shelbyville