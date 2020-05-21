LETTER: State unemployment impossible to get

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois unemployment has been impossible to get through to.

As a professional entertainer, I am among many other self-employed people who have lost their income and have not been able to get through to unemployment. My birthday shows up on the application form "Your most recent start date cannot be prior to your date of birth."

The only way to complete the application is to talk with someone from unemployment office. No one is answering my calls, messages, text. For two months.

I have lost over $4,000 in bookings and although I am fortunate to have a savings to draw from, there are hundreds of people just like me who can't get through to unemployment.

Brenda Smith, Forsyth

