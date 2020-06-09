LETTER: Statistics don't back up assertions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The general impression seems to be that American police shoot only suspects of color, and never white people. And many seem to promote the idea that any time a minority member is shot by police, the reason is racism.

But statistics indicate the police shoot lots many more white people than blacks or other minorities.

From the beginning of 2017 to the end of 2019 (three years), police killed 1,226 white people in this country, while only killing 667 black people and 485 Hispanics. (Source: Statista (https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/)

This makes me think several things:

– Sometimes a shooting by police is necessary or justifiable.

– Sometimes when a shooting is not justifiable, it's due to incompetence rather than racism.

– More whites are shot by police, but news coverage is much heavier for shootings of those of color. Does that qualify as a bias on the part of the media?

Alan Scherer, Decatur

