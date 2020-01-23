LETTER: Stefanie Smith a voice for the unheard

I'm writing in response to a report I read recently about the money and influence of Howard Buffet in preventing Decatur from having a marijuana dispensary in town. The Decatur City Council denied Decatur not only the revenue from the dispensary, which would serve both medical marijuana buyers and adult recreational users, but they also voted against allowing cultivation, processing centers, and transportation - more revenue lost and jobs as well.

How could a mayor do this to her own town? Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe (and, it seems, most other elected officials in town) had one powerful influence - Howard G. Buffet's money.

Mr. Buffet appears to be strongly connected to law enforcement in Decatur and has poured tens of millions into law enforcement programs, facilities, and equipment.

This kind of corruption is of course common within governments - municipal, state, and federal. But who do the people complain to?

"Call your Congressman" used to be a reasonable answer to that, but Rodney Davis certainly isn't going to do anything and who knows where Betsy Londrigan stands. But luckily, the 13th district has a new face running for Congress.