LETTER: Still dealing with same problems

He wanted everyone to be equal and not just race, but everyone to serve a god, even if it wasn't his God. There have been many arguments about whether his dream was met. Simply for the fact most people only know about the popular parts of his speech. So with that being said we come back to the question. Was his dream met? The answers to this question are based on your opinion. If we are going based on his speech and taking a look at everyone's perspective.

Some things have been met like Blacks and whites being able to be around each other and even married to each other. Now there are more than two races in school. You wouldn't see anyone's house burn down because of their beliefs anymore. For the most part people are at peace at home. There are still some improvements that need to be made.

We are still dealing with the same problems, just modern day. Modern doesn't mean less brutal. The police went from beating people to death to just shooting them to death. Now they even stop people on the roads just to pick with them. Not all police do these things, but it really does happen. Now that there is more technology people have recorded the crooked “heroes'' around us. It makes people feel unsafe and it's one of the main reasons people don't trust the police.