LETTER: Still faced with racial inequities

In my Honors English class we have been talking about Martin Luther King Jr. and whether or not his dream has been fulfilled and what that dream of his was.

Martín Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we wouldn’t be seen by color but by the people we are and by our personalities. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we all would be seen as equal.

Dr. King said “ I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” We today, I believe, are still faced with racial inequities. Dr. King stated “I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.”