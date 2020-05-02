LETTER: Stop messing with Mother Nature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here in Decatur we are experiencing tragic consequences of unwise tampering with Mother Nature, albeit tampering that originated on the other side of planet earth. For better or worse our world is a global village indeed.

On this side of the world in our “village” of Decatur many of us have already begun our unwise tampering of Mother Nature in our own backyards. With weapons of environmental war — toxic lawn chemicals and lawnmowers — we eliminate virtually all residential native prairie flora biodiversity, thus significantly reducing pollinator and other insects indispensable to healthy ecosystems.

But does anyone care even as the worldwide trajectory of disappearing insects, blatantly obvious during summertime in Decatur, eventually portends human mortality exponentially far beyond coronavirus. Is this hyperbole? Let’s not find out.

This current plague will at least have a silver lining if it encourages each of us to set aside a portion of backyard void of lawn chemicals year around and lawnmower molestation throughout the growing season to serve as our personal backyard native prairie “insect farm” to propagate critically needed pollinator insects and insect biomass.

Don Carmichael, Decatur

