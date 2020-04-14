LETTER: Stop spreading virus misinformation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These are challenging times on many different fronts for everyone. The emergence of COVID-19 -- yet another virus added to the list of those originating from China -- has had a deadly impact on people’s health worldwide. For obvious reasons, it is imperative efforts continue focusing on mitigating, peaking, decreasing, controlling and ultimately eradicating the virus’ effects.

While the Illinois media routinely reports updated state totals and specific local county numbers of positive cases and deaths, a fuller geographic picture may prove helpful. According to the April 10 data appearing on Illinois’ coronavirus website, the northeast section of the state (including Cook and other commuter counties) comprises roughly 93% of positive cases and deaths. Counties with larger state universities appear to have higher numbers than some others. Counties in the large Central Illinois footprint and the southwest area around St. Louis each comprise roughly 2%, leaving the rest of the state with the remainder.

Concurrently, COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on the overall economy and individual financial well-being. We all hope for a return to normalcy as soon as feasibly possible, but patience and cooperation are key ingredients.