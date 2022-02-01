LETTER: Submit acts of kindness you see

Since the Decatur Human Relations Commission launched the Acts of Kindness campaign six months ago, we’ve received some heartwarming and inspirational responses. They can be found on the city of Decatur’s Facebook page, Human Relations Commission’s Facebook page and the Channel 18 access channel.

COVID continues to make people discouraged and exhausted. One powerful response is the reminder that yes, we’re still being good to one another.

When you see a person selflessly helping out someone, please send the details to humanrelationscommission@decaturil.gov.

Good deeds can lead to more good deeds; it’s the right kind of “contagious.”

Dick Zaker

Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0