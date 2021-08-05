LETTER: Suggestion for council position

As an elected city council member, I believe that citizen engagement is like fertilizer to a garden. Citizen engagement grows and strengthens democratic government. As you see with your church, the more a member participates the more committed he or she becomes.

Mayor Moore Wolfe and the majority of the city council chose to employ the process followed by the council in the past: the council asks for applications, makes the choice and then appoints the new member. No citizen participation.

A better way for a stronger town:

In my view, the council's appointment procedure is undemocratic. So, I suggested two alternatives:

1. April 2021 election results

a. Look to the April 2021 council election results

b. Evaluate the candidates

c. Select the candidate with highest vote count if willing to serve.

2. Citizen-council committee

a. Create a citizen-council committee to accept and review

applications.

b. The committee to make recommendations to council, along the lines of the zoning Plan Commission.

These two alternatives invoke citizen engagement and uphold the fundamental principles of democratic governing.

Bill Faber, Decatur

