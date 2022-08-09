LETTER: Suggestions for Dennis schools

I just want to the DPS61 Board and community know that there is support for a new Dennis Lab building. We also would like to add that we need a viable plan for both the vacated buildings if this does come to fruition. My take on reasons for new school:

Of course I’m just an observant parent, I’m not an expert. But the school had a unique, awesome program that builds strong learners and strong leaders. Why wouldn’t we want them to thrive with enough learning space for everyone? We all need to get behind our kids and do everything we can to support this.