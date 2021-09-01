LETTER: Support adding price on carbon

CBAM is the acronym for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. CBAMs are like tariffs that focus on the carbon intensity of imported goods. Nations that price carbon in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, assess a CBAM on goods from nations that don’t. They do this to protect their businesses and workers from unfair competition. CBAMs hurt foreign producers and aid domestic ones.

Canada and the nations of the European Union (EU) price carbon and they will soon impose CBAMs on imports from nations that don’t, a group that includes the United States. Our businesses and workers will be subjected to this “CBAM Slam.” This will hurt our Illinois economy. Approximately 40% of Illinois exports are to Canada and the European Union. If we do nothing, our businesses and workers will experience the CBAM Slam.

We can avoid it by simply pricing carbon. Carbon pricing is grand and for the environment.

You can help us avoid the CBAM Slam. Please contact Senators Durbin and Duckworth and urge them to include a price on carbon in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, the budget framework for which was recently passed in the Senate via party line vote.

In the House, please contact Representatives Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood and urge them to support a price on carbon in the reconciliation bill or support other House bills that include a price on carbon like HR 2307 The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Mike Armstrong, Springfield

