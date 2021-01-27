LETTER: Support Culp for city council

I am writing today asking the community to give their support and their vote to my good friend Ed Culp for Decatur City Council. I have known Ed for over 20 years. Ed has been a Marine, a dedicated law enforcement officer, a father and a great family man, but most important to me is he has been and is a great friend.

Ed has been dedicated to his country and his community his entire adult life. Ed cares deeply for his community. I have no doubt that he will work very hard in solving the problems that this community faces. He always has.

It's time to add someone like Ed Culp to the city council. He will listen to all sides before forming an opinion. I also know from conversations I have had with Ed that he is also very open to working together with all communities inside of Macon County to make all of us better.

In these trying times we couldn't elect a better person, leader and most of all a friend like Ed Culp.

Jim Peck, Forsyth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0