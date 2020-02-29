LETTER: Support Darren Duncan for Congress

Darren Duncan is a seventh-generation farmer and father of four who is disgusted with politicians in Washington more concerned about getting rich off their office or winning an election than by serving the people they represent.

Darren will fight for rural areas and small towns like ours throughout central and southern Illinois to help make sure they're no longer forgotten by the D.C. elite. Darren supports our President and will bring common sense to Washington. Darren is a Christian, farmer and conservative.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike, his opponent, Darren can not be bought by the Swamp and the D.C. insiders, who have spent over half a million dollars trying to buy their influence in this election.

Vote for a candidate who can't be bought. Vote for Darren Duncan on March 17.

Alex Walker, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0