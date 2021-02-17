LETTER: Support Jenkins for city council

We have an important election that is quickly approaching us. I am referring to the Decatur City Council primary election. Of course the April election is important, but we must look at the important upcoming potential electees.

I want to draw attention of one of the potential candidates in particular, and his name is Jacob Jenkins. We all want a city council member that will get stuff and projects done. Jacob Jenkins isn't even in office, and he is getting it done without help from the city.

We have experienced extreme weather conditions recently, and he has housed and organized clothing drives to make sure our un-homed citizens have a warm place to stay and new clothing to wear. He has fed the un-homed population as well. He has taken action to feed our youth at youth programs.

Imagine what this man can do on the Decatur City Council. The opportunities could be endless. If you want action, Jacob Jenkins should be your pick. He is number 10 on the primary ballot. Voting for the primary ends Feb. 22. Please vote to better our city and our citizens.

Your vote. Your power. Your choice.

Katie Burns, Decatur

