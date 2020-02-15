LETTER: Support migratory bird protection

Decatur is a great place to see birds, whether it's American white pelicans on Lake Decatur or ruby-throated hummingbirds at Rock Springs Nature Center, or your own backyard if you have flowers that provide native plant habitats that are bird-friendly.

We need to maintain strong conservation protections, if we want to keep it that way. To that end, I encourage Representative Rodney Davis to support the Migratory Bird Protection Act MBPA (H.R. 5552) that will thwart the administration’s attempt to gut one of our bedrock environmental laws. Migratory Bird Treaty Act has been protecting birds from needless deaths from industrial practices, including massive oil spills, for over 100 years. National Audubon has found that just under 400 bird species in North America are threatened by climate change. Now, more than ever, we need to continue what has been working for over 100 years and increase, not decrease, protections for wildlife.