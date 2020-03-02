LETTER: Support Smith for Congress

I wanted to reach out kindly on behalf of Stefanie Smith for Congress. I have long been torn in politics but these last few months I have learned my true political identity. I stand with Stefanie Smith. She has proven that no matter what a person goes through or where they come from, they can still rise and answer a call to serve the public when the public are screaming out for help.

It is not odd or strange for her to hear you speak of difficult issues, as she deals with her own issues. It isn't alien to her to hear you speak of going hungry, being cold, not having medicine, or running water, she understands. She is the only candidate for District 13 that makes you feel like you have someone representing you that is truly like you. Or could be you.

She is in this race to win. Because if she wins, we all win. Not one side or the other, but we all win. I am more proud to support her than I could be for anyone else. She is a true, every day American, trying to make someone else's life better.

Support for Stefanie Smith is support for everyone. And she is the only candidate for Congress in Illinois District 13 in which that stands true. Solidarity with Stefanie Smith.

Kenny Crowe, Pana

