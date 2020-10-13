LETTER: Support Smith for Macon County Board

As a resident of Macon County Board District 3, I want to encourage District 3 voters to vote for Bryan E. Smith in the upcoming election. Bryan has served on the Macon County Board for 18 years with distinction and has proven to be an excellent representative for the district. We need someone with Bryan's knowledge, dedication and loyalty continuing to serve us. I encourage all voters in Macon County Board District 3 to join me in voting for Bryan E. Smith.