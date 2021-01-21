LETTER: Support Watkins' run for council

At this time I would like to encourage everyone to support Marty Watkins in his campaign to be elected to the Decatur City Council.

I have know Marty for several years and have seen that he cares about Decatur and its citizens. He is involved in several community organizations, boards and service clubs.

I have seen that when Marty says he will do something it will get done. He is tireless in his efforts to improve our community and make it better for all of us.

I know that he will work hard as a City Council member and put the interests of our community and citizens first. I know that a vote for Marty Watkins will be a vote not only for him but for Decatur and its citizens. Please get out to vote and when you do vote Watkins.

Daniel Sebok, Decatur

