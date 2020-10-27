LETTER: Supporting Brian Smith for county board

As a resident of Macon County Board District 3 I'm voting to elect Bryan Smith. I do not vote along party lines; I vote for the person I think is going to perform the job and deliver on his platform. He will work across the aisle to ensure that issues that affect Macon County are resolved with the best possible course of action for taxpayers.

Bryan is knowledgeable in all aspects of local government. He has a distinguished career in local government work, he was mentored by his late father R.C. Smith. Bryan's legacy is to work hard in local government because that is how he was raised. At the age of 19 Bryan held his first public office. As someone who is a lifelong resident of Macon County and Long Creek Township, he has the knowledge of past issues facing our county and knows who needs to work with to get the job done.

Travelling all of the state of Illinois Bryan is aware of issues that face other counties in Illinois and upcoming issues that may need to be addressed by Macon County.

I work with Bryan and know his interest is in making the right decision for what is best for our county. Bryan has a relationship with all the county board members currently, and looks forward to be able to continue working for District 3 residents. I urge all voters in Macon County Board District 3 to vote for Bryan E. Smith.

Vickie Mendenhall, Decatur

