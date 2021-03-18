LETTER: Supporting Kuhle for Decatur council

Our family has known the Kuhle family for over 50 years and we have the utmost respect for Chuck and his family.

I am a retired Decatur police detective with over 26 years of experience and my brother Tim retired from the Decatur Fire Dept. with 34 years of service. Tim and I both believe that service to your community is important and that's why we appreciate and support Chuck Kuhle. His dedication to Decatur and especially small businesses is so vitality important for Decatur's economic health.

We think that Chuck's heart is in the right place and believe that he tries to represent everyone in our city. Chuck works very hard at his own business but that doesn't stop him from giving so much of his time and talent to the citizens of Decatur. Please join me and my brother Tim and vote for Chuck Kuhle for Decatur City Council.

Pat and Tim McElroy, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0