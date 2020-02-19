LETTER: Supporting Trump is a mistake

On Aug. 3, 2019 Patrick Crusius opened fire at a Walmart near the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas. The killing spree lasted several minutes, killing twenty-two and critically wounding several others. This is one of the top ten deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Crusius had traveled 700 miles from Allen, Texas. He posted a four-page manifesto online 19 minutes before the attack. In his rant, he said he chose El Paso because “This is where the Hispanic invasion of Texas is happening. They’re taking our jobs; they’re coming to replace us.” Crusius, when taken into custody told police, “I came here to kill Mexicans.”

It was clear that in his manifesto there were things that had been said by President Trump.

Here’s what Trump had to say in a previous speech:

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists, and some I assume are good people. So with immigration, you better be smart, you better be tough, they’re taking your jobs, and you better be careful."