LETTER: Supporting Yborra for Circuit Clerk

I am happy to recommend Jennifer Yborra for Circuit Clerk of Macon County.

Jennifer worked with me at my State Farm insurance office in Decatur for six years. She successfully fulfilled the duties of Marketing Representative. She is organized, efficient and willing to do whatever is needed to get a particular task finished. I always found Jennifer to be dependable, reliable, hard-working, conscientious, honest and courteous. She was superb in the day-to-day activities of my office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When the Decatur Youth Hockey Association needed a fundraiser, Jennifer helped organize and carry out all the duties needed to bring a semi-pro hockey team from Bloomington to play an exhibition game at the Decatur Civic Center. The games raised over $10,000 for youth hockey to make it affordable for children to play.

It has been my pleasure to know Jennifer and the Yborra family. She has a passion for Macon County and I feel she is the right choice for Macon County Circuit Clerk.

Rob Lipic, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0