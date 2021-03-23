LETTER: Supports Herald & Review council endorsements

I would like to recognize the Herald & Review editorial board for their recent endorsement of Will Wetzel, Jacob Jenkins, and David Horn (“Council election candidates care,” March 20-21).

Without question that title lives up to its name. I may be partial to the candidates that the H&R selected to endorse, but I encourage everyone to research these people for yourself. I’m also certain that if elected, any one of these candidates (Horn, Jenkins, Wetzel) will not only be accountable to those of us who vote for them, but will be unwavering advocates for all of us. Not just those who can pony-up to play the unfortunate game colloquially known as “politics.”

The time for hand-wringing and shifted blame is over in Decatur. We’re done with unaccountable politicians and “business as usual.” There’s more to be done than can be accomplished simply by going to the polls, but that’s where it starts.

I’m a million percent certain that if elected these three candidates will not only collaborate well with each other on the council, but offer unique experiences, expertise, and the skill-sets to get the job done. That can only ever happen if we talk to our neighbors, let them know there’s an election on April 6, tell them about who’s running, and why it’s important.