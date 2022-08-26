LETTER: Supreme Court must be expanded

Here’re recent examples of damage done by Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices, three of whom were appointed by Trump.

They overturned Roe v. Wade, ending a constitutional right to an abortion; ruled that Maine may not exclude religious schools from a state tuition program; ruled that a Montana state program to support private schools must include religious schools; upheld the Trump administration regulation allowing employers to deny birth control coverage to female employees on religious grounds; eviscerated the Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate a major source of the carbon emissions destabilizing our planet; reversed century-old campaign finance restrictions to permit corporations, private groups and oligarchs to spend unlimited funds on elections; permitted states to opt out of the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion; undercut the ability of public sector unions to raise funds; ruled that states cannot restrict the right to carry concealed weapons in public.

In overturning Roe v. Wade, argued that states have the power to decide whether abortion is legal. The same court conversely came down against "states' rights" in striking down restrictions on carrying concealed firearms.

This disaster is being perpetrated by the least democratically legitimate Supreme Court in history. Five of the six right-wing justices were appointed by presidents who took office after losing the popular vote. The other, Clarence Thomas, is married to a conservative activist who actively tried to overturn the 2020 election. In 2016, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held one seat open for a year, in violation of all precedent, to ensure his preferred replacement. Republicans have had a Court majority since the Nixon administration, even though they’ve won the presidential popular vote just once since 1989.

The Supreme Court must be expanded to overcome control by these right-wing extremists. It’s been altered a half-dozen times before.

Ron Adams, Decatur