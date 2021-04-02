LETTER: Susan Daley for Argenta-Oreana board

I am very proud to be a life long Bomber. I am proud to be the daughter of two loving parents who dedicated their lives to helping others (my mother was a nurse and my father was a village trustee for 21 years, and they are the best neighbors anyone could ask for). I was taught to work hard to serve others in a positive manner.
I am deeply rooted to the Argenta-Oreana community. I believe that by living my life in the Argenta-Oreana community, I can be a strong board member. I grew up in this school system. I care deeply about this school system and community.
I am proud to have supported the students of this district as a Director of the Argenta-Oreana Educational Foundation (AOEF). I have worked with the schools as a Director of the AOEF since 2013. I have worked with the administration, Board of Education, and staff as a member of the foundation. We, the AOEF, have donated $68,934 to the district since 2013 to better the education of our students.
You will only see positive comments and beliefs from me as I run my campaign. I will not ridicule, harass, or attempt to defame anyone currently working for the district or the current board of education. My campaign is one based upon positivity and promoting the continuation of great things our district has done and is doing. If you desire a candidate whose beliefs are based upon drama or negativity, this isn’t the campaign for you. I believe strongly in the Golden Rule and attempt to live my life by that belief. We must always treat others the way that we want to be treated. I am very happy with our school district.