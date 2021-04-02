LETTER: Susan Daley for Argenta-Oreana board

I am very proud to be a life long Bomber. I am proud to be the daughter of two loving parents who dedicated their lives to helping others (my mother was a nurse and my father was a village trustee for 21 years, and they are the best neighbors anyone could ask for). I was taught to work hard to serve others in a positive manner.

I am deeply rooted to the Argenta-Oreana community. I believe that by living my life in the Argenta-Oreana community, I can be a strong board member. I grew up in this school system. I care deeply about this school system and community.

I am proud to have supported the students of this district as a Director of the Argenta-Oreana Educational Foundation (AOEF). I have worked with the schools as a Director of the AOEF since 2013. I have worked with the administration, Board of Education, and staff as a member of the foundation. We, the AOEF, have donated $68,934 to the district since 2013 to better the education of our students.