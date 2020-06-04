LETTER: Take a stand against racial injustice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In July of 1968, Esquire published an interview with James Baldwin titled, "How to cool it."

The issue is just as relevant today, as we watched over the last several days, and will continue to see in this country in the upcoming weeks.

Our issue is not isolated incidents of police brutality, but ongoing systemic racism in this country. After the smoke clears literally and figuratively we must remember that black lives matter all the time.

It's fine when you stand with us for a moment and become an ally, but stand every day. Stand when it comes to disparities in health care, education, career advancement, investment.

Stand when you watch a white person call the police on a "suspicious" adult or child because of the color of their skin. Stand when your in the privacy of your homes around friends and colleagues when the racial jokes begin. Stand in public meetings and from your various platforms and be an ally all the time, not just when the cameras are rolling or when you want our vote. Stand and demand real police reform.

Stand and shout black lives matter all the time.

Rachel Joy, Decatur

