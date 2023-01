I suppose like many of you, I drive by bus stops every day and don't think much about them.

But this week, while my car was having an identity crisis, I discovered that Decatur has a most reliable transit system.

I went from Forsyth to the library in less than 15 minutes. The bus was clean, the driver courteous and the route convenient.

It was my first time to ride a bus since I moved here in 2018. It is good to know that this service is available to Decatur residents.

Paul Foster, Decatur