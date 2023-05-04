Why is the city of Decatur not developing such a great resource?

Lake Decatur could be a fishing destination if they would create a program to place a fish habitat in it. Currently the lake manager has the staff remove natural habitat such as fallen trees from the lake.

Lake Shelbyville has for many years had such a program and benefits from it economically and developed the lake into a place for fishermen young and old.

There are millions of dollars spent annually on fishing. License, boat permits, boat slips, bait, tackle, gas, lodging, tournaments and the list goes on. It would increase the revenue and economic development of Decatur, Illinois.

My next question is why does the city spend money transporting the lake patrol boats and equipment to Springfield for maintenance and services? Wouldn’t it be more cost effective to use a local boat shop? It would boost the local economy and save taxpayers money.

I think celebrating the 100th year of the lake is great. It is and has been a great resource of water for residents and businesses. It can also be a great resource of recreational fishing for the city, county and state.

I encourage you to reach out to your elected officials about this missed opportunity.

Jack Lamont, Jr., Oreana