LETTER: Taking advantage of gas consumer

The difference between the wholesale price of gas and the pump price is the profit for the gas stations and middle men.

With Illinois' increase in gas taxes that margin for them should be between $.64 and $.79 per gallon. On June 23, it was $1.389 per gallon.

On June 7, wholesale gas was $4.1577 per gallon and our local pump price was $5.09 for a profit of $.9323 per gallon.

On June 23, barely two weeks later the wholesale price was $3.6610 and the Decatur average pump price was $5.05 per gallon for a profit of $1.389 per gallon.

Why in two weeks has our pump price only gone down $.04 per gallon and the wholesale gas price gone down $.6152?

Would should have been paying around $4.60 per gallon roughly $.50 per gallon less at the pump than we were paying.

The middle men and the gas station owners are taking advantage of the consumer and it shouldn't be a surprise the major oil companies are recording record profits.

Gary Stephens, Decatur

