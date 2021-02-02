LETTER: Taking advantage of scholarship program

As Americans, we make choices every day — some big, some small — and we take pride in having the freedom to make those decisions. Yet, the ability to choose when it comes to our children’s education is restricted, unless a family has resources to move into a good school district or pay tuition.

So do we accept this inequity? In Illinois, we have chosen to demand better for our kids. The state’s Tax Credit Scholarship Program has allowed thousands of low-income and working-class students throughout the state to attend schools chosen by their family, regardless of their race, income, academic ability, or ZIP Code. St. Patrick School in Decatur is just one of the schools that benefit immensely from these life-changing scholarships.

Scholarship families qualify based on need, and undoubtedly, even more of our students will require financial assistance because of COVID-19. Thanks to the TCS program, some of our students who were struggling at their public school are now thriving at St. Patrick School, due to smaller class sizes and individualized support, at little to no cost. In the last three years, St. Patrick School has awarded 58 tax credit scholarships, and this year, we already have 50 students waiting for an award.