LETTER: Taking advantage of scholarship program

As Americans, we make choices every day — some big, some small — and we take pride in having the freedom to make those decisions. Yet, the ability to choose when it comes to our children’s education is restricted, unless a family has resources to move into a good school district or pay tuition.
So do we accept this inequity? In Illinois, we have chosen to demand better for our kids. The state’s Tax Credit Scholarship Program has allowed thousands of low-income and working-class students throughout the state to attend schools chosen by their family, regardless of their race, income, academic ability, or ZIP Code. St. Patrick School in Decatur is just one of the schools that benefit immensely from these life-changing scholarships.
Scholarship families qualify based on need, and undoubtedly, even more of our students will require financial assistance because of COVID-19. Thanks to the TCS program, some of our students who were struggling at their public school are now thriving at St. Patrick School, due to smaller class sizes and individualized support, at little to no cost. In the last three years, St. Patrick School has awarded 58 tax credit scholarships, and this year, we already have 50 students waiting for an award.
With more than 20,000 scholarships awarded since the program began, the success of the TCS program in Illinois is clear. As an administrator who sees the results firsthand, I will pose a challenge to everyone reading this piece: find a way to help a child during National School Choice Week. Share information about the program with friends who may not know their children have this scholarship opportunity, let your local state representatives know you support this initiative, or consider donating (and earning a 75% tax credit) to help provide a child with a quality, private-school education.