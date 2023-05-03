editor's pick LETTER: Taking advantage of United States May 3, 2023 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I find it annoying that people go to these Godforsaken countries and then expect the U.S. to get them out when they end up in some disastrous situation.Gary Cranmer, Decatur 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Postal Service Politics Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story How to find and use the digital replica of our printed newspaper How to use our e-edition feature on the Herald & Review website. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio