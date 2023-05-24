Was it the gun? Was it the person holding the gun? Will taking away my gun solve the problem? Is the car/truck being driven by a drunk or high on drugs driver at fault? Was the fatality the driver's fault? Will taking away my car/truck solve the problem?

Perhaps frustration from watching criminals go free (as shooter takes matters into his own hands to even the score).

Many shootings are drug-related or your ticket to join a gang. Maybe to get money to buy drugs. Many are "disrespected" issues, copycat and low esteem (to get attention). Violent video games that are popular suggest this is how to even the score. All the media attention certainly attractive to some.

Our founding fathers wrote the Second Amendment for a good reason - to protect citizens from the government.

Russia in 1929 took away citizen's guns. 20 Million defenseless people were killed between 1929 and 1953.

Hitler disarmed the German citizens in 1938. 13 million Jews, LBGQ, the mentally ill, anyone opposing Hitler (defenseless) were killed from 1939-1945.

Communist China disarmed their citizens and millions have been killed. Even today, defenseless Falum Gong (religious) are killed to harvest anyone for transplants.

Look at any nation that disarms low abiding citizens - are they safe?

Suggest we stop flow of drugs, let the police arrest criminals, demand lawyers and judges jail the guilty. Treat the mentally ill. Hold lawyers and judges responsible for crimes committed by people they let go.

Sharon Dunbar, Princeville