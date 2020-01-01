LETTER: Taxing politicians' lies a budget fix

Our governor was honest in promising to unleash new taxes during his election campaign. Illinois residents already paid 14.9 percent of income in various state taxes, the highest in the nation. A survey showed three out of five residents and many corporations said they have considered leaving Illinois due to high taxes. We elected Pritzker anyhow.

The next round of tax increases begins Jan. 1 with additional taxes on the drawing board. Pritzker has doubled the gas tax but will the Democrats in control repair downstate roads or redirect funds to Chicago once again?

The lottery was implemented to fix schools but 50 years of lottery proceeds have banished int he political shell game. Politicians squander every new tax as Illinois dives deeper into bankruptcy. Pritzker will increase income taxes on the wealthy first, then on everyone else in the guise of fixing schools.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps lawmakers will pass a temporary three-year income tax increase on everyone. To make it permanent as they did seven years ago they'll need a second vote. Call it the Bob flip-flop Flider tax scam. Flider broke his promise to not support it, then took a cozy $133,000 government job. It's a what can I get culture in politics.