LETTER: Taxing politicians' lies a budget fix

Our governor was honest in promising to unleash new taxes during his election campaign. Illinois residents already paid 14.9 percent of income in various state taxes, the highest in the nation. A survey showed three out of five residents and many corporations said they have considered leaving Illinois due to high taxes. We elected Pritzker anyhow.
The next round of tax increases begins Jan. 1 with additional taxes on the drawing board. Pritzker has doubled the gas tax but will the Democrats in control repair downstate roads or redirect funds to Chicago once again?
The lottery was implemented to fix schools but 50 years of lottery proceeds have banished int he political shell game. Politicians squander every new tax as Illinois dives deeper into bankruptcy. Pritzker will increase income taxes on the wealthy first, then on everyone else in the guise of fixing schools.
Perhaps lawmakers will pass a temporary three-year income tax increase on everyone. To make it permanent as they did seven years ago they'll need a second vote. Call it the Bob flip-flop Flider tax scam. Flider broke his promise to not support it, then took a cozy $133,000 government job. It's a what can I get culture in politics.
Illinois has the worst fiscal management and highest debt. When does it end? Politicians promise to solve our fiscal shortage with every new tax but those scoundrels fib, then ask for more. You can easily tell when a politician lies, his mouth moves. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
To put a dent in the stat's massive debt we should tax every fib coming out of the liars club. It's an exclusive club whose membership is limited to elected officials. By taxing each lie we can soon pave our streets with gold.
Mike Sleeth, Oreana