LETTER: Teach children to cover mouths

Last week I went to Target and it was bustling with families; at least one child in each family had some sort of cold. No one else was wearing a mask.

Coughing could be heard throughout the store, and I tried to avoid the sick children. Not one child covered his/her mouth, and none of the adults paid any attention.

As I went to the checkout line, a woman with three kids filed in behind me. I could hear coughing from one of the kids. Just as I was going to pay, one of the children came around her mom and stood right below me – and coughed.

I could not concentrate because I was afraid she would cough again. I blurted out, due to the anguish of worrying about my own health, “Can you please teach her to cover her mouth when she coughs? I’m trying to avoid getting a sickness of any kind.” She was silent, but moved the child back to the other side of her.

Yesterday I went to Kroger, and a boy was walking with his mother, coughing almost continuously. I tried to avoid them, but eventually our paths crossed. Her child seemed sick – he put his head down on the cart and his cheeks were bright red.

I was too fearful to address his coughing, so what came out was, “Is he OK? His cheeks are so red.” The mom was a bit offended (perhaps rightly so) and related that he had just been jumping with a toy. They almost made it out of our aisle before the child had a huge coughing fit and said he was tired and hot.

I know mothers sometimes must take sick children to the store, but please, teach them to cover their coughs to protect others.

Roberta James, Decatur