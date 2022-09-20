LETTER: Teacher scholarships existed once

At last I can agree with Robert Mooth on something. The idea of giving scholarships to student teachers is a good one — but it’s not a new idea. In the 1960s our state offered free tuition at state universities to students who agreed to actually teach in Illinois for two years after graduation. Three members of my family took advantage of those scholarships, and two of them enjoyed long careers in education.
But by the early 1970s the program was so successful that there was a surplus of teachers. By then teaching jobs were so scarce that a third were released from the obligation to teach. The problem is bigger than local scholarships or private donations can solve. The legislature should appropriate taxpayer money to pay for these teacher education scholarships.
Darrel Parish, Decatur