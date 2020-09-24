LETTER: Term limits should go along with fair tax

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an Illinois voter I am going to need a twofer before I can vote yes on the "fair" tax amendment.

I've hemmed and hawed and studied arguments for and against. Based purely on my financial interests I should clearly vote yes and let others pay. But I thought I'd share what is tipping my vote to oppose at this time.

It is these same legislative leaders, with followers under thumb, that have shown themselves to be some combination of corrupt and/or incompetent managers of our tax dollars that are now asking us to vote them more power and money. I simply will not do that.

Can I get a twofer with an amendment on term limits please?

Jay Torrens, Decatur

