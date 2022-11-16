LETTER: Thank those spending holiday in service

For many people, the holiday season is a time to give back to the community by volunteering or donating to organizations that support those in need. It’s a time of year when we feel called to serve others.

But there are many individuals who heed that call year-round. This Thanksgiving, instead of gathering with family and friends, they will spend the day caring for the sick and injured, keeping us safe and meeting our basic needs. They will sacrifice time with their own loved ones to ensure the well-being of the entire community.

Please join me in thanking everyone who will spend the holidays in service to others – not only the healthcare professionals staffing our hospitals and clinics, but also our local first responders, essential workers across all industries and military personnel stationed around the world. Thank you for your commitment to service.

Edgar J. Curtis,

President and CEO, Memorial Health