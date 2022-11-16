LETTER: Thank those spending holiday in service

Thank those spending holiday in service

For many people, the holiday season is a time to give back to the community by volunteering or donating to organizations that support those in need. It’s a time of year when we feel called to serve others.

But there are many individuals who heed that call year-round. This Thanksgiving, instead of gathering with family and friends, they will spend the day caring for the sick and injured, keeping us safe and meeting our basic needs. They will sacrifice time with their own loved ones to ensure the well-being of the entire community.

Please join me in thanking everyone who will spend the holidays in service to others – not only the healthcare professionals staffing our hospitals and clinics, but also our local first responders, essential workers across all industries and military personnel stationed around the world. Thank you for your commitment to service.

Edgar J. Curtis,

President and CEO,

Memorial Health

Change voting to ranked choice

I have lived and worked in Decatur for more than 30 years. This year’s primary election was the first in a very long time where I did not participate. In the general election, many sections presented only one choice to voters. I left those sections blank.

During this frustrating election cycle, I became aware of rank choice voting. This alternative voting method is used in Maine and Alaska, dozens of other cities, and was just voted into use by the city of Evanston with 82% voting yes.

Ranked choice voting gives you more power by allowing you to rank multiple candidates according to your preference. If no one receives a true majority after the initial vote tally, and if your No. 1 choice cannot win, your ballot then counts for your next choice. This reduces voter apathy because your vote is never thrown away.

Ranked choice voting eliminates the issue of “spoiler” candidates who are often viewed as stealing votes away from candidates with similar views and allows for voters like you and me to have more choices. It also encourages civil campaigning among candidates and promotes healthy competition of ideas, which would be a welcome change.

We currently have a better chance of finding the right spread for our PBJ in the grocery store than finding a satisfying slate of candidates on the ballot. That doesn’t allow for a good democracy. Evanston just changed their system for the better, and we should do the same here in Decatur.

Jennifer Myers, Decatur

Insurance industry must halt deceptions

Hearing about the deceptive marketing practices by Medicare Advantage insurance companies selling policies under Part C of the Medicare law (“Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing,” Nov. 8) makes my blood boil.

For-profit insurance companies have been able to get away with deceptive practices for far too long. Insurance companies must stop these immoral practices. They deserve the government monitoring they are getting; they brought it on themselves.

The new Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August, puts more controls in place. Medicare will be able to negotiate with drug companies to reduce the cost of ten of the highest-priced medications in the first round, although we won’t start to see the results until 2026. The law established a negotiations timeline that phases in slowly—much too slowly, to my way of thinking, but it is nonetheless a significant advance that Medicare finally has the authority to negotiate drug prices, just like the Veterans Administration has had.

In addition, an annual $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs when using Part D drug benefits will become effective in 2025. As of 2023, insurance companies will have to pay a rebate to Medicare if their drug prices increase higher than inflation.

Medicare is way more complicated than it ought to be. I have dedicated myself to volunteering as a SHIP counselor guiding people as they navigate Medicare. The Illinois Department on Aging can help people find a local SHIP counselor. People must be able to get the answers they need to make good decisions as Medicare enrollees; they don’t need deceptive marketing practices.

Catherine Stanford. Decatur