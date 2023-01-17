LETTER: Thank you, Bill Faber

Any ordinary citizen could count on Bill Faber to listen to their concerns and know he would do his best to represent them in spite of a pro-business mayor and majority of the council. It needs to be clear that restrictive changes in access to the council or having a member bring your concerns in your behalf was no accident and made because the majority of the council is not interested in hearing from “we the people.”

We the people must jump through anti-democratic hoops to air concerns and are severely limited timewise to express them. We the people can no longer go to a so called “public” meeting and be heard. First, one must submit your topic in writing, in advance, or be called out of order.

This is part of the frustration Bill Faber faced as he was repeatedly denied the right to represent ordinary Decatur residents.

I was more than a little disappointed when our so-called Democratic mayor made critical remarks about Faber’s resignation. Moore has never been a Democrat of substance. Her entire career was one job after another being a mouthpiece for corporate interests.

I remember when Staley locked out 750 families and during her news broadcast she gleefully exclaimed, "Good news for Decatur, jobs are available. Staley is hiring”. She failed to mention they were hiring scabs.

I am equally disappointed by the editorial board and its extreme criticism of Faber’s resignation. Then again this editorial board ran interference for Rodney Davis and Dan Caulkins to keep them from being confronted by constituents. This editorial board has overlooked Davis’s record and been a cheerleader for his campaign.

Decatur has lost a first-class representative, a man of faith and integrity, a man dedicated to democracy.

Mike Griffin, Decatur