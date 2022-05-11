 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Thankful for Faye Flam columns

Letter to the Editor

Type Your Letter I greatly appreciate the Herald and Review printing columns by Faye Flam. The recent one ("Delayed and confused expertise," April 29) is a case in point. She clarified why the World Health Organization delayed reporting that COVID-19 is an airborne disease. She explained that the WHO put the burden of proof in the wrong place: They demanded extraordinary evidence for something that was not extraordinary. Moreover, she explained that science is about hypotheses, observations, and inference—not facts or proof. We have been on a long, painful learning curve during this pandemic. Faye Flam's columns are important because she is not a mere "opinion" columnist. She is a science journalist. We need many more like her to help us become science-literate. The bite-sized nuggets of her articles get critical information out here to us. Please keep them coming.

Catherine Stanford. Decatur

