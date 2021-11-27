LETTER: Thankful for Howard Buffett

It's time to be thankful. Our city should be thankful for the contribution that Mr. Howard Buffett has given to Decatur. Not very many cities can say they have a man like him in their community. Thank You Mr. H. Buffett.
Janet Christison, Decatur
