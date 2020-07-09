LETTER: Thankful for local law enforcement officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am grieving over our America that was founded on Godly principles of law and order. Many no longer value police protection when it is needed now more than ever in the history of our country.

I don’t condone lawless undisciplined police; however, I applaud police officer (the bulk of them) who watch over our cities and communities and keep us safe.

I never thought I’d see the day a large portion of the population would be so deceived. They have thrown our babies out with the bath water, (meaning our good policeman.)

As a therapist (counselor) I can assure you that our problems will not be solved with health and social workers. We lack the authority and power that is rightly needed. We need police for our protection. I have justified anger over the lawlessness and destruction of people and property that is happening now. This lawlessness is a contagious disease that many are caught up in and are not even aware they are being controlled by the mob.

American people come back to sanity. Mothers, fathers, have you parented your children in Godly principles of honoring other people’s property?