LETTER: Thankful for local law enforcement officers
0 comments

LETTER: Thankful for local law enforcement officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

I am grieving over our America that was founded on Godly principles of law and order. Many no longer value police protection when it is needed now more than ever in the history of our country.

I don’t condone lawless undisciplined police; however, I applaud police officer (the bulk of them) who watch over our cities and communities and keep us safe.

I never thought I’d see the day a large portion of the population would be so deceived. They have thrown our babies out with the bath water, (meaning our good policeman.)

As a therapist (counselor) I can assure you that our problems will not be solved with health and social workers. We lack the authority and power that is rightly needed. We need police for our protection. I have justified anger over the lawlessness and destruction of people and property that is happening now. This lawlessness is a contagious disease that many are caught up in and are not even aware they are being controlled by the mob.

American people come back to sanity. Mothers, fathers, have you parented your children in Godly principles of honoring other people’s property?

I am appalled by what is happening in our nation, I want to applaud our Decatur police and county sheriffs for Decatur, Illinois and surrounding areas. They have kept uncontrolled lawlessness out of our city.

I am proud of our local police that risk their lives every day for our safety. Let’s continue to pray for their safety.

Anita F. Mason, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KUDOS: To first responders
Letters

KUDOS: To first responders

We would like to thank the Decatur and Long Creek Fire Department first responders who answered a smoke and burning smell call on Rainwater Dr…

Appoint actual transit drivers
Letters

Appoint actual transit drivers

Ryan Whitehouse will be put forward as the new Chairman of the Connect Transit Board of Trustees at the Bloomington City Council's July 13 meeting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News