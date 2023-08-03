Thanks for flying Pride flags

To my neighbors who fly Pride flags, thank you. It really means a lot. You may not know how safe it makes me feel, seeing the support. You don’t know how many queer people it’s helped.

I’ve heard others say the same; we don’t all feel safe. Some days, I feel so small, afraid of the judgement. Some nights, I’m afraid of violence. Being queer can be so scary.

I’m fortunate to have a family that loves me, but for some, that flag is all the support they’ll see. Fly those flags. Support us queers. It really, truly, means a lot.

Reed Sutman, Decatur