LETTER: Thanks for help with clean-ups

We would like to say a big thank you to Decatur residents and organizations for volunteering at our community-wide litter clean-ups and to individuals and groups for hosting their own litter cleanups within their neighborhoods and travel ways.

Did you know that 4.4 pounds of trash is generated daily on average by every American and that 52% of roadway litter comes from motorists? Ugh! Litter is dirty, ugly and nobody likes it! Let’s keep our city of Decatur clean and litter-free. How?

1. Wait to dispose of fast food containers, cups, straws and bags until you get home.

2. Try keeping a litter bag in your car.

3. Dispose of cigarette butts in the proper receptacles instead of throwing them on the ground.

4. Take a bag as you go on walks and pick up any litter that you see.

5. If you are a business, please consider becoming a No Litter Zone and pick up litter on and around your business property daily.

Watch our Facebook page at Beautify Decatur for notice of future clean-ups in which you can participate.

You are the only cure for litter.