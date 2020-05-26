LETTER: Thanks for Pump House cleanup

Fe Group is the best. This is the company that tore down the Pump House. They left their work area in excellent condition. I’ve lived nearby for 14 years and I have never seen it look so good. Thank you so much. It is so nice for the walkers, runners and bikers now. Please, City of Decatur keep it just like this. (P.S. Could we please have a garbage can-the litter is starting to appear again?)